Call for £1 car parking

Business leaders have called for a £1 all-day parking charge to be rolled out after its introduction was the catalyst for a huge upturn in a multi-storey.

The council shook up prices in Elgin last year in an attempt to free up spaces while encouraging shoppers into the town centre.

In the process, they gained a £155,000 boost compared to the previous 12 months, nearly double the £79,000 initially budgeted for by the cash-strapped authority.

The Batchen Lane multi-storey had the biggest increase despite its cost being slashed from up to £4 per day to just £1.

Richard Cumming, chairman of Elgin’s business improvement district, said: “Personally, I would like to see £1 across all council-operated car parks in Moray. We can all see the effect cutbacks have had across the region, so surely a fairer revenue-making scheme should be spread across Moray.”

However, council leader Graham Leadbitter said there were no plans to review the pay and display rates.

He said: “Footfall in the town centre seems to have picked up in the last year, which could be an obvious link to the car park changes.

“There are fewer empty units, which is no doubt also pulling people in to shop in Elgin.”