Business volunteers elected

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has elected volunteer members to head up the group’s grassroots lobbying activity across the north-east.

Denis Pinto and Euan Dear were elected to the positions of area leaders for the north-east in the volunteer elections.

Mr Pinto, who runs Caledonia Flow Systems Ltd, said: “I’m delighted to have been re-elected to this key role within the FSB and I am very much looking forward to being able to lead small businesses across Moray and the north-east on grassroots campaigns that matter to them.”

FSB is a diverse organisation with members in every sector and with nearly 40,000 registered small and medium-sized businesses across the north-east and 3,285 in Moray.

As well as area leaders, volunteers have also been elected locally to be representatives on the FSB national council.