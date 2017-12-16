A new North-east primary school has held its official unveiling ceremony.

Inverurie’s Uryside School first opened its doors to pupils in October, but its opening has now been formally marked by Aberdeenshire’s Provost Bill Howatson.

The facility, which cost more than £10 million, has replaced Market Place School and is located off the Inverurie to Oldmeldrum road, near Osprey Village.

As well as the Provost’s ribbon-cutting, pupils sang songs and head teacher Katie Budge gave an address.

The new school has space for 540 pupils and also has a nursery which can accommodate 50 children.

As well as classrooms and other learning facilities, there is also an outdoor tarred sports area and a small grass pitch for sports activities.

The opening ceremony came just weeks after the school was forced to close due to a fault with its heating system.

Councillor Gillian Owen, education convener, said the pupils’ new surroundings would inspire them to be successful.

“This brilliant new building will be a wonderful place for children to learn and for teachers to work,” she said.

“I am sure they will be inspired to give their maximum in this state- of-the-art-school, which offers first-class facilities for this community.”

Gordon MP Colin Clark was also in attendance and said he was bowled over by the new school.

He said: “The facilities I have seen today and the enthusiasm of the children for their new school is inspiring.

“Well done to all the staff, the builders and the council for delivering an excellent school on budget and on time.”

The authority took the decision to close Market Place School as it was reaching capacity. The old school will be mothballed.

Earlier this year, pupils put their memories of the school in a time capsule and buried it in the grounds of the new facility.

The time capsule was filled with items suggested by the pupils including a photo album, a calendar of school events, a school dinner menu and newspaper.