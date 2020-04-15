Bryan Adams forced to reschedule P&J Live gig due to coronavirus

Bryan Adams has been forced to reschedule his Aberdeen concert.

The Canadian rocker was set to take his Shine A Light tour to Aberdeen’s P&J Live on Friday May 8.

However, promoters have confirmed the gig has had to be rescheduled due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

A new date has been scheduled for Saturday April 10 2021 at the city’s P&J Live arena. Promoters have also confirmed that all purchased tickets are still valid.

In a statement, organisers said: “Following the government’s shut down of all live events in May, we have had to reschedule Bryan Adams tour to April 2021. All tickets are still valid and we look forward to seeing you there.”

Bryan broke chart records when his classic (Everything I Do) I Do It For You, from the film Robin Hood Prince of Thieves, stayed at No 1 in the UK for 16 weeks.

He last played here in 2016 when his MoFest gig attracted 12,000 fans.

The singer turned 60 last year, but is still acclaimed as one of the best live acts around, with an extensive back catalogue to choose from, including Run To You, Summer Of ’69, Heaven and Cuts Like A Knife.

Bryan, who has sold more than 65 million records worldwide, is still making cutting-edge music with top artists. His latest Shine A Light album featured Ed Sheeran co-writing the title track and a Jennifer Lopez duet made with Ariana Grande’s producer.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: