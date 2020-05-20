BP put workers ‘in harm’s way’ during ETAP fire

BP put workers “in harm’s way” during a fire on the ETAP installation, being left without water pumps to extinguish it, the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has warned.
The oil giant has been handed an improvement notice by the watchdog following the incident on February 18, which led to the evacuation of 66 workers from the Central North Sea asset.
