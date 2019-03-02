Boy hailed hero for using first aid

A SCHOOLBOY has been hailed a hero after using his first aid skills to help his little sister after she suffered a horrific injury in their home.

Quick-thinking Brooklyn Arnott was at home with two-year-old Lexi when she slammed her finger in a bedroom door and was left bleeding profusely.

The top of her finger was hanging off as a result of the accident and some of the bone was showing.

Mum Samantha Ross said she heard the toddler screaming and rushed to her aid.

A shaken Ms Ross carried her bawling daughter to the bottom of the stairs – and Brooklyn leapt into action.

The 10-year-old grabbed a towel which he used to apply pressure to Lexi’s wound, and put her on his lap while speaking to her to keep her awake.

The New Elgin Primary School pupil admitted feeling “scared and nervous” but said his instincts took over as he remembered learning about first aid in class.

He said: “I learned what to do at school so thought I would put it to good use.”

Ms Ross said: “I’m really proud of what he did. At the time, I didn’t even think and all I did was panic, but he was my little hero.”

Lexi was left with a deep wound on her finger, but her bone was not broken.