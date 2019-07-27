North-east lifesavers thank supporters for raising £1,000 at buttery morning

A lifesaving charity based in the north-east has received a cash boost following a fundraising event.

More than £1,000 was raised for the Peterhead RNLI Lifeboat team at a buttery morning at the Palace Hotel in Peterhead on Wednesday

A spokesman for the crew said: “A big ‘thank you’ to everyone who came along to the buttery morning at the Palace Hotel.

“You helped us raise over £1000 for the RNLI.

“Thank you to all who attended and the volunteers and fundraisers who made it a success.”

It is not the only event that has been held this week to boost the charity’s profile.

As part of Scottish Lifeboat Week, volunteers from the charity have been running guided tours of their base at West Pier, Peterhead.

So far, more than 160 people have gone on the tour, which is open until 2pm today.

“As part of Scottish Week, we will be providing tours of the station and the boat. Come along to see the RNLB Misses Robertson of Kintail up close,” said the spokesman.