North-east pupils to learn more about poppy

Primary school pupils in the north-east will get the chance to learn more about the poppy.

Every primary school in Scotland has received a new book that will allow pupils to read all about the development of the poppy as a symbol of remembrance.

The book – The Poppy Story – follows the idea of the poppy from the poem In Flanders Fields during the First World War and has been published to coincide with the centenary of the signing of the Armistice, which led to the end of the conflict.

Poppyscotland’s learning and outreach manager Isla Campbell Lupton said: “This book has been distributed to every primary school and library in Scotland, and is aimed at children aged four to eight years old.

“The book is one of Poppyscotland’s learning legacy projects to mark the end of the First World War centenary and has particular reference to Scotland.”