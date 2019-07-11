Big Lunch organised for elderly

Volunteers in a north-east village have joined forces with local groups to put on a free lunch to help tackle rural loneliness.

New Deer is taking part in the 2019 Big Lunch.

It is a project that aims to bring people together to curb isolation and create a better connected community.

The village’s community association is combining it with the Eat Well, Age Well initiative.

They are hosting a free lunch at the Mustard Seed on Sunday July 28, particularly for elderly locals.

Tanita Addario, lunch organiser and community association member, said: “It’s all about bringing people together and sharing conversations.

“We have quite a lot of older people in the village and we hope this can help with mental health and tackle isolation.

“That’s what the Big Lunch ethos is all about.”

Anyone interested can email newdeersecretary@outlook.com