Backing for courts

Judy Murray has joined the voices heaping pressure on funders to back a vision for new indoor tennis courts in Elgin.

The coach fears no players will follow sons Andy and Jamie Murray’s success unless there are year-round facilities.

The Moray Sports Centre, which is due to open in Elgin in the summer, has planning permission for four indoor courts, but needs funding.

Mrs Murray said: “The profile and interest in tennis in Scotland has rocketed over the past 12 years but it’s very tough to take advantage of that if you don’t have public indoor facilities and a strong workforce.”