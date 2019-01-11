Apply for schools online

Aberdeen has become the first city in the country to allow school applications online.

Starting this week, parents will be able to secure a place for their child by simply filling in an online form.

As well as making the process simpler, parents who are unsure about the new process will be invited to sessions with staff at Aberdeen libraries to show how the form works.

Liberal Democrat councillor Martin Greig welcomed the move.

He said: “It is always welcome to introduce new technology where it can make things easier and more efficient.

“The process has to be as robust as possible, because this is about the future of young people at one of the most important stages of their lives.”

A statement from Aberdeen City Council said: “This change makes it easier to apply by consolidating half-a-dozen paper forms into a single online form.”