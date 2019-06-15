Appeal for funding

An LGBT+ charity has made an appeal for funds to ensure it can continue its work in Grampian.

Four Pillars, founded by Deejay Bullock in 2016, hosts events and runs groups to increase the availability of support.

But a lack of funding for LGBT work is making it harder for groups, and charity Time for Inclusive Education (Tie) and news outlet Pink Saltire have called for more support from Holyrood.

Mr Bullock said the situation was no different in Aberdeen and warned that without more funding events such as Grampian Pride and Grampian Sexual Health and Wellbeing Week could be at risk.