Aberdeen hydrogen festival to help explore low-carbon technologies

A new hydrogen festival will take place in Aberdeen as part of a drive to explore low-carbon technologies.

The event, being held later this year, will feature a range of events tailored towards a business audience.

Council chiefs have unveiled a number of schemes in recent months as part of its ambitious bid to develop a hydrogen economy in the area.

As part of the festival programme, Aberdeen City Council will co-host a one-day conference on October 1, along with with Pale Blue Dot Energy and ERM and with support from Opportunity North East, Scottish Enterprise and the Oil and Gas Technology Centre.

The event takes place at Hilton Treetops Hotel in Aberdeen.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The festival is also the mid-term conference of the Hydrogen Transport Economy (HyTrEc)2 Project and received EU funding from Interreg North Sea Region.

Councillor Philip Bell, Aberdeen City Council’s environmental spokesman, said: “Hydrogen presents an exciting opportunity to achieve the global energy transition to a low-carbon economy.

“With its history of innovation and technology development for the oil and gas industry, the North Sea region aims to be at the forefront of this transition creating new opportunities and generating employment.

“We look forward to welcoming delegates to the conference and to the festival, underlining our vision to be a key player in the roll-out of hydrogen technology.”

The conference will explore opportunities for hydrogen as well as its production and applications in a programme featuring representatives from several hydrogen projects throughout the North Sea region.

The wider Hydrogen Festival, taking place from September 30 to October 4, will also include practical examples on hydrogen deployment including the European picture for transport and heat and power, power to gas workshops.

A hydrogen car from the Shell eco-marathon and Arcola schools challenge will be on show – and participants get the chance to view and drive hydrogen vehicles.

The Energy Observer solar- powered hydrogen boat will also be in Aberdeen during the week.

The event aims to give an oversight to those who want to understand what is happening in the emerging market, how hydrogen technology is evolving and some of the current projects being developed.

It follows after council bosses announced earlier this year that they wanted to create a “hydrogen hub”, a centre of excellence for the green technology, in the city.

Last year the number of hydrogen vehicles in the city continued to rise and included successful trials of a refuse lorry and road sweeper. And the Kittybrewster refuelling station – used by the city’s fleet of hydrogen buses – was opened to the public.

The projects are all part of the council’s Hydrogen Strategy and Action Plan 2015-2025.

For more information on the October 1 conference, Hydrogen: A Business Opportunity For The North Sea Region, go to www.erm.com/hydrogen2019