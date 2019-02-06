Aberdeen cupcake shop owner warns of fake note scam

A business which was the victim of a counterfeit note scam has urged other retailers to be vigilant.

Cupcakes by Jo on Crown Street in Aberdeen, run by Jo Gale and her mum Lynn, were hit last week when a customer paid with a copy of a £20 note.

It comes after police urged firms in the area to watch out after a number of incidents involving counterfeit notes.

Now Lynn has warned other businesses in the area to be on their guard to avoid falling victim to the crime.

She said: “Jo got a counterfeit £20 note and she actually only noticed when she was cashing up the till at the end of the day.

“It was a really bad copy and she was surprised she didn’t notice it was fake at the time, but we are very busy and always try to chat to our customers while we’re serving them so it can be quite difficult to examine it properly.

“I went to the bank last week and the cashier had been in a similar situation where she hadn’t noticed until the end of the day. She said that was a bad copy as well so it’s not just us that have been affected.

“We’re not sure who it was that used it but Jo said she had quite a few customers in the morning and reckons it was one of them.

“It’s very disappointing that someone would do this. It’s a real shame and it’s not fair on us when we work so hard.

“It’s affecting us and it’s affecting other businesses as well.

“We would say to all businesses that they should keep their eyes peeled and check any note which comes in.

“We don’t know who it was but we are keeping our eyes open to try to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Police Scotland has confirmed it is investigating after a number of other incidents involving counterfeit notes were reported in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray in the last two weeks.

The notes in question are generally of high value, either £20 or £50, and are marked Bank of England or Bank of Ireland.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: “People tendering counterfeit currency will often purchase low valued goods with high valued notes in order to receive a large amount of genuine currency in change.

“We’ve had a number of reports of this happening over the last few months and we believe the incidents reported to us so far are all linked.

“While our inquiries are continuing into these incidents I would like to encourage the public and retailers, particularly smaller independent shops, to be on their guard for this type of incident and to call police with any information they have that would help our investigation.

“Often, the notes may have a peculiar smell as an attempt may have been made to bypass legitimacy tests. If anyone has concerns they should refuse the sale and contact police and anyone with information is urged to contact officers on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”