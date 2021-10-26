‘A danger to romanticising the past’: Police Scotland chief defends closure of local stations

Police Scotland’s most senior officer has cautioned the public about “romanticising the past” as he defended his organisation’s decision to close local police stations.

In a wide-ranging exclusive interview with the Press and Journal, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said that while he understands the “iconic nature” of local stations to communities, he added it was important that the force adapts to the modern nature of crime, in particular the threat posed by cybercrime.