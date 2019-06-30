£1,200 per month: Family life in stylish north-east villa

Sumptuous and stylish, this spacious property is set within a quiet residential area in Stonehaven.

Yvonne Bryce, lettings manager at Aberdein Considine, thinks this generously-sized house would make a wonderful family home.

Please enable Javascript to view this gallery

The four-bedroom detached dwelling is ideally placed for local schools as well as a good range of local amenities.

Yvonne said: “The house is set within a quiet cul-de-sac but it is also within a popular family residential area.

“The property’s interior is tastefully decorated in grey and white tones throughout.”

The ground floor accommodation comprises of an inviting hall and a utility room which gives access to the garage and rear garden.

Yvonne’s favourite room is the property’s spacious lounge which has a wood burning stove and two comfortable couches.

There is also an open-plan family room and kitchen fitted with a range of wall and base units, good-sized guest room and a stylish shower room.

58 Mearns Drive, Stonehaven

Description: Spacious four-bedroom detached family home.

Lounge: Well-proportioned and comfortable.

dining kitchen: Fitted with a range of wall and base units.

Hall: Inviting and welcoming.

master bedroom: Trendy double bedroom with built-in mirrored wardrobes.

Bedrooms: Three further bedrooms.

Bathroom: Modern and stylish bathroom.

Viewing: Aberdein Considine on 01569 766166

Yvonne said: “The house has a family TV room set in front of the kitchen, which is ideal for modern family living.

“The white gloss kitchen has the addition of a breakfast bar for informal dining.”

On the first floor, there is a well-proportioned master bedroom with built in mirrored wardrobes and a modern en suite shower room.

There are two further good-sized bedrooms, well-proportioned study room and a contemporary family bathroom fitted with a white three-piece suite incorporating a shower over the bath.

The four-bedroom property benefits from gas central heating and double glazing.

The property also has the added benefits of a large rear garden, parking spaces as well as a garage.

The spacious rear garden is mostly laid to lawn and is secluded by mature shrubs and trees.

The detached property is available for lease on a furnished basis.