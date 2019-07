Tomintoul, known as the highest village in the Scottish Highlands, is a popular tourist destination.

From the opening of the Tomintoul Museum to the refurbishment of the Gordon Arms Hotel, the village has developed over the decades.

The village has stuck with locations like Tomintoul’s Parliamentary Church, built in 1826, an attraction from days gone by.

We’ve taken a look through our archives and compiled a gallery of the best photos from through the years.