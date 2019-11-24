Video: The history of north-east stock car racing

In this week’s Aberdonian we’re focusing on the spectacle of stock car racing.

Large crowds numbering thousands would gather to watch the racing at places like Marywell and Catto Parks.

We’ve dug out these images from across our archive showing local races, drivers and onlookers throughout the 1970s to 1990s.

These images feature some of the most memorable moments from these high octane events.

Including spectacular crashes and stunning championship wins.