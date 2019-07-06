Video: The Aberdeen Timmer Market

The Timmer Market was a popular event, at which wooden goods such as spurtles, stools, cradles, and toys were sold.

The market was a staple in Aberdeen, running for hundreds of years with some of the earliest records dating it to as far back as the 13th century.

Kids could play for days with the selection of toys and games on offer, with stall holders selling everything from cuddly toys to pea shooters

The Timmer Market stopped trading in the 90s, but it is remembered fondly by those who attended for it’s often unique wares, food stalls and family entertainment.