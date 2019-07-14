Video: Tall Ships Race 1991

In 1991 the annual Tall Ships Race came to Aberdeen and transformed the city’s skyline.

More than 310,000 people came to see the vessels, with around 285,000 on holiday or on a day trip related to the Tall Ships.

The race attracted dozens of ships to the harbour, and and saw four days of events, including clog dancing performances, art competitions and fireworks.

1997 saw the race return for another four-day stint, but despite recent council plans it hasn’t returned since.

The event is still annually organised by Sailing Training International and consists of two racing legs of several hundred nautical miles on European waters.