Video: Echt Show 1979-1992

The Echt Show is an annual event that has been running since 1853.

The modern show boasts 80 trade stands, vintage and modern tractors, horse shoeing and sheep shearing demonstrations and performances from bands including the Red Hot Chili Pipers.

Much has changed over the years, but more has stayed the same, with the traditional showcase events such as stock judging remaining a popular draw for participants.

We’ve gathered some of the best images from our archives from 1979-1992 and are taking a look back.