Video: Action at the Chris Anderson Stadium

In this week’s Aberdonian we take a look back at life in the fast lane at the Chris Anderson Stadium.

The former Linksfield Stadium was renamed in 1988 after Dons legend, Chris Anderson OBE.

After his Pittodrie debut, Anderson was one of the teams best players – a theme that continued into his retirement after he became a board member and vice-chairman of the club.

His years on board were some of the teams most successful and something that his motor neurone diagnosis didn’t hinder. He died of the disease in 1986 and his wife, Christine, opened the stadium in his honour two years later.

Since its original refurbishment, the stadium has gone through a number of changes and was most recently renovated in 2015 with the construction of a 500-seat stand and a new track put in place.

We’ve pulled some of our best pictures from across the years to highlight some of the biggest changes and action that took place at the Chris Anderson Stadium.