Video: A look through the years in a north-east village

In this week’s Aberdonian we’re taking a look around the Aberdeenshire village of Lumsden.

We’ve dug out these images from across our archive that display local landmarks, events and town inhabitants through the years.

Revealing iconic points of interest like Craig Castle at Auchindoir, you can see the full effects of the Scottish seasons on the area.

The images also show the hard work of some of the world class artists that have made use of Lumsden’s Sculpture Workshop.