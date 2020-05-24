Our Aberdeen: ‘Marry in May, rue the day?’

April showers have given way to May flowers (with the odd flurry of snow for good measure!) and in any other year we’d be entering peak wedding season.

Curator Jenna and collections volunteer Ainize have been working with our wonderful collection of wedding dresses, doing everything from measuring long flowing bridal trains to reuniting dresses with their accessories for reference photos, and writing text for our website. Today they’re looking at wedding dresses influenced by members of the British royal family.

Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, later Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother, married the future King George VI in April 1923.