Our Aberdeen: Gallery opens up artwork to interpretation

When the Art Gallery re-opens on Saturday 2 November, there will be over 1,000 objects of all shapes and sizes on display.

But that’s not all – there will also be thousands more images of Aberdeen’s artworks and artefacts available for you to explore on our fantastic new digital collections wall, a three metre-wide multi-panel touchscreen.

Alongside these images will be new descriptive text, written not only by curators, but by a wide range of staff and public volunteers. We wanted to create content that offers a more informal and personal interpretation of the collections whilst also increasing and promoting the variety of voices included in the redeveloped Art Gallery. Here are some examples:

Penguin Brooch

“Aren’t they cute! Penguins are seen as a symbol of dreams and intuition because of their ability to dive below the surface, accessing deeper emotions.” Written by Jess, member of staff.

Loch Duich and the Five Sisters by Joseph Farquharson

“’Light in Scotland has a quality I have not met elsewhere. It is luminous without being fierce, penetrating to immense distances with an effortless intensity.’ Nan Shepherd, The Living Mountain.” Written by Thomas, member of staff.

Sterling Silver Coffee Pot Made by Chris Knight

“Don’t you think this coffee pot would have made an excellent prop in Kubrick’s classic 2001: A Space Odyssey?” Written by Phil, volunteer.

Portrait of a Hero–John Innes of Newburgh by James McBey

“John Innes was the coxswain of the Newburgh lifeboat and hero of a particularly difficult trawler rescue.” Written by John, volunteer.

As you can see, these writers have come up with facts, quotes, and questions inspired by the artworks. Other objects on the collections wall might now have jokes, song lyrics, or even haikus associated with them.

So, if you’re feeling inspired about Aberdeen’s collections, keep an eye out in the Art Gallery or on our website for opportunities to get your own artistic opinions on to the collections wall in the future.

