On this day 50 years ago, Celtic team travelled to Fraserburgh to honour lives lost in lifeboat disaster

It was a poignant occasion 50 years ago today, when two football teams came together to pay their respects to community heroes.

Three months earlier, on January 21, the port’s Duchess of Kent lifeboat overturned in a freak wave while aiding a Danish fishing vessel to safety.

It resulted in the loss of five men and has had a lasting impact on both the families affected and the character of the town itself.

When news of the tragedy travelled south, legendary football manager Jock Stein was determined to honour the men.

He brought with him a Celtic side littered with stars, including Billy McNeill, Jimmy Johnstone, Bobby Lennox, and Bobby Murdoch.

And despite the freezing, gale-force winds that welcomed them that day, 6,500 people attended the game at Bellslea to raise £2,000 for the disaster fund.

Speaking after the match, which Celtic won 7-0, Jock described the men of the RNLI as “heroes”.

He and his side also met and spoke with the families of the men who died.

Today, yearly memorials are still held observed for the tragedy.

And in January this year, it was revealed that both sides have once again agreed to replay the 1970 fixture.

The date of the replay has yet to be finalised, however.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said: “Clearly we have a very close connection to the tragic events of 1970, with Jock Stein and the club ensuring in 1970 that the local disaster fund was supported.

“We know for many in the local area that these events will still cause hurt and pain even after 50 years.

“However, after discussions with Fraserburgh FC we felt that once again we should mark this anniversary year, come together and pay our respects to those who were lost and their families.”

The five men who lost their lives that day were Coxswain John Stephen, Mechanic Frederick Kirkness and crew members William Hadden, James R.S. Buchan and James Buchan.

A sixth man, Assistant Mechanic John (Jackson) Buchan, was flung clear and saved by a nearby Russian trawler.