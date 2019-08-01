Memory Match: Weir on our way for Pete’s sake

If Aberdeen need inspiration tonight on how to capitalise on a hard-fought away European draw in the return to progress, they can look back to 1981.

The UEFA Cup first-round tie in question is a famous one and will boost the confidence of Dons fans after the Europa League second qualifying round stalemate in Tbilisi last week.

Tonight, Chikhura Sachkhere come to Pittodrie with the tie poised at 1-1 – 38 years ago it was Ipswich Town who came to the Granite City to try to best Alex Ferguson’s Reds.

John Hewitt’s strike at Portman Road cancelled out Frans Thijssen’s goal for Bobby Robson’s team.

Robson suggested in the media the Dons had exhausted their resistance to the English team in the first 90 minutes and the game at Pittodrie would have a clear winner. Unfortunately for the famous boss, it wasn’t his side.

Scotland international John Wark allowed Aberdeen to open the scoring when he took down Gordon Strachan in the area. The diminutive attacker got up to bury the penalty.

Soon it was 1-1 (2-2 on aggregate), though, with Wark scoring a spot-kick of his own before the break.

However, after half-time, it was the Peter Weir show.

The winger twice danced down the left-hand side of the pitch before cutting inside and lashing home to send Aberdeen through.

Aberdeen…………………….. 3

Ipswich Town ………………. 1