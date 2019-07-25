Memory Match: Dons progress despite shocks

The dons are deep into Europa League qualifying and look to have a good game away from home as they prepare for the first leg of their second-round tie against Georgian side Chikhura Sachkhere tonight.

The Reds will hope to gain a comfortable lead in the first leg before the Georgians travel to Pittodrie next week.

But as they found out in their Uefa Cup qualifying round against Lithuanian side Zalgiris Vilnius back in 1996, a first-leg away lead doesn’t always guarantee an easy home match.

In Vilnius, Aberdeen won 4-1 with Billy Dodds giving the dons the lead just before the break.

The Lithuanian side levelled five minutes after the restart through midfielder Tomas Razanauskas, but there were three late goals from Stephen Glass, Dodds and Duncan Shearer.

For the return leg, Zalgiris Vilnius didn’t arrive in the granite city until the early hours of the morning on the day of the tie.

That didn’t stop them putting on a defiant display.

They opened the scoring early in the second half through Grazvydas Mikulenas before doubling the lead with 15 minutes to go as Arunas Pukelevicius struck from the penalty spot.

Brian Irvine headed home to make it 5-3 on aggregate, but Zalgiris Vilnius scored just a minute later as Mikulenas got his second of the game to make for a nervy finish.

The dons managed to hold on and the tie ended 5-4 on aggregate, seeing them finally progress.