Friday, October 6th 2017 Show Links
Home / The Aberdonian

In Pictures: Portlethen through the years

by Scott Begbie
06/10/2017, 3:51 pm
1975: Porthlethen has seen many changes since this photo was taken.
Send us a story

This week we’ve dug through our archives and found these stunning images of Portlethen through the years

1988: Bill Main in The Neuk –the wood-lined pub stood at the head of the old village.
1992: Councillor Mairi Nash helps Portlethen Primary pupils plant one of 40 Royal Anniversary trees.
1977: Seafront cottages at Old Portlethen Village about a mile from the main community
1979: New shops sprung up on the main street in Portlethen as the village expanded.
1965: The Civil Defence centre at Portlethen.
1985: Portlethen Majorettes who practised under the command of Mrs Elizabeth Fleming.
1980: Portlethen village with the little harbour in the foreground.
1984: Opened in 1887, Portlethen Jubilee Hall has long been the focal point of social life in the village.
1987: Youngsters get set to walk through the doors of the newly opened multi-million pound Portlethen Academy.
1994: An innovative new fire-fighting system is demonstrated at Portlethen Unitor Offshore Services.
1986: Superted and Melvyn Hayes opened the new Asda store in Portlethen.
1975: Porthlethen has seen many changes since this photo was taken.

More from the Evening Express

Tags
Breaking

    Cancel