Tuesday, September 26th 2017 Show Links
Home / The Aberdonian

In Pictures: New Deer

by Alison Stenhouse
23/09/2017, 7:49 am
1962: Not an aerial view, but the next best thing. This is how New Deer looks from the top of St Kane's Church, looking across the village, with New Deer School in the foreground and the monument on the Hill of Culsh in the distance.
Send us a story

This week we’ve dug through our archives and found these stunning images of New Deer through the years

1963: New Deer school with some of its pupils exiting through the gates
1982: New Deer School Choir was a lot younger this year as it was the first year the school was a primary only.
1970: A view from Fordyce Terrace along Church Crescent in New Deer showing St Kane's Church.
1970: New Deer Parish Church, St Kane's, with the war memorial in the foreground.
1962: Visitors on their way through the village often admire New Deer's picturesque Main Street.
1985: Off to a flying start are the competitors in the junior girls' sack race at the New Deer Gala.
1991: Officials and guests listen to the speeches during the ceremony at the William Dingwall-Fordyce monument at Culsh cemetery.
1975: Everywhere in the south end of New Deer the pinnacled and battlemented tower of the Parish Church, built in 1864, dominates the skyline.
1981: Mr Michael Kindness, New Deer, outside the former Congregational church he has bought which he hopes to convert to a bakery."
1988: Members of New Deer Mother and Toddlers Group with some of the five tons of paper and cardboard they have collected over the past few months to sell for funds for the group.
1980: A view of Church Crescent in New Deer, taken from Fordyce Terrace and showing St Kane's Church in 1980.
1962: Not an aerial view, but the next best thing. This is how New Deer looks from the top of St Kane's Church, looking across the village, with New Deer School in the foreground and the monument on the Hill of Culsh in the distance.

More from the Evening Express

Tags
Breaking

    Cancel