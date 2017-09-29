Friday, September 29th 2017 Show Links
In Pictures: Maud through the years

by Scott Begbie
29/09/2017, 2:04 pm
1963: The railway junction and village that grew up around it, seen in the 1960s
This week we’ve dug through our archives and found these stunning images of Maud through the years

1989: Christine Jappy, 3, and Richard Gray of Moray Landscapes get stuck into the makeover of land at the former Maud station yard.
1970: An exterior view of the crumbling ruins of Brucklay Castle, Maud
1984: The children of Maud Primary School held a Tartan Day to celebrate St Andrew’s Day and to raise money for the Save the Children Ethiopia appeal.
1974: A view from the old railway station on to Station Road at the corner with Deer Road.
1958: Some very heavy winter snowfall left this steam locomotive stranded at Maud Station and unable to go any further, back in January 1958.
1985: Cheery Aberdeenshire fish processing worker Shona May lived just outside of Maud.
1969: At once busy Maud Junction Jim Morrison, the sole member of staff, attends to the noon Peterhead to Aberdeen goods train.
1991: Maud residents with craft work displayed at the open day to mark the reopening of the refurbished Maud Station.
1984: Maud Playgroup show off the calendars they made.
1986: Livestock officer Andrew Philip, right, and farmer William Smith near Maud.
1960: Maud Mart, open again after a foot and mouth outbreak.
