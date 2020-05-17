Show Links
Gallery: The Gordon Highlanders Museum

by Reporter
17/05/2020, 3:30 pm
Former Gordon Highlander Don Ritchie, who volunteered to help man the new museum
In this week’s Aberdonian we’re taking a look back at history with the Gordon Highlanders Museum.

Home to the stories of hundreds of men, the museum itself has an interesting story that can be seen through these archive photos.

These carefully selected images give us a look into the past of the museum from 1948-1997.

Click below to view the full gallery:
