More than 100,000 visitors welcomed to Aberdeen gallery within first 100 days Aberdeen’s revamped art gallery has welcomed more than 100,000 visitors since it reopened to the public less than 100 days ago.

New indoor market to launch in Aberdeen this month An ambitious new indoor market will launch in Aberdeen this month.

Gallery: Suzanne Neville Designer Day @ Perfect Bridal Rooms in Aberdeen Did you attend Suzanne Neville Designer Day at Perfect Bridal Rooms in Aberdeen? Check out our latest photo gallery to see if you’ve been snapped.

Go beyond the monster to discover the real Frankenstein in Aberdeen If you think that Frankenstein is all about a lurching, green-faced, bolt-in-the-neck monster, think again.