Show Links
Search Menu
The Aberdonian

Gallery: Putting Gray’s School of Art in the picture

by Lauren Jack
15/03/2020, 4:15 pm
Youngsters who attended art and design classes at Gray’s School of Art created some very unusual hats for a new exhibition, which are modelled by, from left, Emma Luck, Pauline Skidmore, Florence Coupaud and Carmel Roe
Youngsters who attended art and design classes at Gray’s School of Art created some very unusual hats for a new exhibition, which are modelled by, from left, Emma Luck, Pauline Skidmore, Florence Coupaud and Carmel Roe
Send us a story

Established in 1885, the Gray’s School of Art is one of the top art institutions in the UK.

In this week’s Aberdonian, we’re taking a look back at students and their art from 1984-1993.

Click below to view the full gallery:
Testing

Breaking