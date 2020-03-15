The Aberdonian Gallery: Putting Gray’s School of Art in the picture by Lauren Jack 15/03/2020, 4:15 pm Youngsters who attended art and design classes at Gray’s School of Art created some very unusual hats for a new exhibition, which are modelled by, from left, Emma Luck, Pauline Skidmore, Florence Coupaud and Carmel Roe Send us a story Sign up to our Daily newsletter Established in 1885, the Gray’s School of Art is one of the top art institutions in the UK. In this week’s Aberdonian, we’re taking a look back at students and their art from 1984-1993. Click below to view the full gallery: