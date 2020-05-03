The Aberdonian Gallery: Keeping score with pool by Lauren Jack 03/05/2020, 1:20 pm Christine Robertson, Elgin, winner of the women’s competition in the Grampian Police pool competition for disabled people, with men’s winner Ronald Reid, Aberdeen, and Superintendant Brian Bruce Send us a story Sign up to our Daily newsletter In this week’s Aberdonian we’re taking a look back at some pool players from the past. We’ve selected a number of photos from 1978-1991 highlighting some of the biggest events and players from the time. Click below to view the full gallery: