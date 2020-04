In this week’s Aberdonian, we take a look back at the Hall Russell Shipyard.

The shipyard was a state-owned premises producing offshore vessels and recovery vessels for the Ministry of Defence.

The yard struggled to compete after being privatised and as a result, after much of the business drifted away, turned to repair work before eventually closing in 1992.

We’ve picked some pictures from our archives highlighting the work done from 1978 to 1988.

Click below to view the full gallery: