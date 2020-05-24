Show Links
The Aberdonian

Gallery: Flying into the past with Aberdeen Airport

by Lauren Jack
24/05/2020, 10:20 am
Aberdeen Airport is able to cope well with the growth that’s down to the oil and gas industry
Aberdeen Airport is able to cope well with the growth that’s down to the oil and gas industry

In this week’s Aberdonian we’re taking a look back at the high-flying Aberdeen Airport.

From 1972 to 1994, the airport was a busy hub of travel for people from across the world.

We’ve selected a number of our favourite photos from our archives detailing the highs and lows of airport life.

Click below to view the full gallery:
Testing