Show Links
Search Menu
The Aberdonian

Gallery: Dancing through the years

by Reporter
10/05/2020, 1:20 pm
A competitor in the Highland dancing competition at the Braemar Gathering
A competitor in the Highland dancing competition at the Braemar Gathering

In this week’s Aberdonian, we’re taking a look back at the tapping toes of dancers from over the years.

From the waltz to Highland dancing, talented dancers from across the north-east flocked to events and competitions to showcase their skills.

We’ve selected a number of photos from our archives from 1970-1993 to highlight the fun that was had over the years.

Click below to view the full gallery:
Testing