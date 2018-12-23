Sunday, December 23rd 2018 Show Links
The Aberdonian

Gallery: Archive images showing Santa’s visits to the north-east

by Alison Stenhouse
23/12/2018, 10:00 am
1992: Santa Claus was getting set to greet children at Findlay Clark’s garden centre
We’ve gone through our archives and dug out these images of Santa’s visits to the north-east over the past few decades.

1978: Louise McLeman offers Santa a lemonade as he takes a welcome break from handing out presents to youngsters from Aberdeen School For the Deaf
1979: Jill Ritchie, 4, takes a message for Santa as the man in red was getting ready to go on the line himself to tell Christmas stories for the festive season
1982: Santa turned out at Littlewoods store with a small present for four-year-old Jason Bruce. Also in the picture are ice-maidens Niki Esson, left, and Lindsay Hood and (in carriage) pixies Gillian Emslie and Jennifer Cormack
1984: Just making the first post for letters to Santa is Kirsty Younie of Aberdeen Waldorf School
1986: Little Leanne Young, 4, shelters from the rain along with Santa Claus and Leo the Lion, who were on a stagecoach tour of Aberdeen city centre stores to collect Christmas gifts for the old and needy
1986: Santa Claus and his faithful Rudolph with barrels of Christmas decorations in the fairyland grotto at Findlay Clark’s garden centre
1992: Santa Claus was getting set to greet children at Findlay Clark’s garden centre
1992: Instead of presenting business contacts with whisky gifts, Atlantic Power and Gas Limited presented cash to Guide Dogs for the Blind. Santa, who handed over the cash, is seen with labrador Cole, one of the two dogs the firm was sponsoring
1992: Nikki Paterson, 2, checks all is present and correct with Santa in Debenhams

