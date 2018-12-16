Tuesday, December 18th 2018 Show Links
Gallery: Archive images of the Salvation Army in the north-east

by Reporter
16/12/2018, 9:30 am
1988: Donna Stuart, 2, conducts the Aberdeen Salvation Army Band when it visited ward four of Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital
We’ve gone through our archives and dug out these images of the Salvation Army in the north-east over the past few decades.

1980: A Salvationist visits the Lochside Bar in Aberdeen
1996: Musicians tune up at the Salvation Army’s Summer Music Show at Aberlour
1953: A familiar sight with their uniforms, musical instruments and flags, the Salvation Army march in Aberdeen
1982: Salvation Army members, from left, Captain Kay Flowers, Mary McKay and Major Miriam Gilchrist
1987: Dorothy McDougall-Forbes, 7, and the 31st Aberdeen Brownies take advantage of holding their weekly evening meeting at Torry’s Salvation Army Goodwill Community Centre
1965: The standard-bearers at the North of Scotland Salvation Army centenary thanksgiving service at St Machar’s Cathedral, Aberdeen
1987: The queue moves along smartly outside The Salvation Army Citadel in Aberdeen
1989: Wondering where all the noise is coming from are Frazer Shaw, 8, and his sister, Melissa, 4. Giving the “lowdown” is tuba player George Payton
1984: Theresa Myszor, left, and Sally Morrison with the children’s playgroup who meet at Aberdeen Salvation Army Citadel
1992: Peter Robertson and Donna Simpson aim to make this Christmas a happy one for their families.
1978: This Salvation Army band features Dick Underwood, Brenda Price, David Murray, David Murray Jnr, Marlene Ingram, Yvonne Cook, Susan Underwood and Susan Ingram
1988: Calum McIntyre heralds the coming of Christmas
