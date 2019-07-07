Archives: Murray magic as Wimbledon won

Wimbledon is in full swing and this week marks six years since the long wait for a British men’s singles winner ended.

Andy Murray’s success made him the first British man to win the singles crown at SW19 since Fred Perry in 1936.

The Scot’s victory in the final in straight sets came against his great rival Novak Djokovic.

It was a meeting of the top-ranked players in the tournament with the Serb ranked world No1 and Murray the second seed after a heartbreaking final loss to Roger Federer 12 months previously.

However, he was determined not to let it happen again.

In a tight opening set Murray gained the crucial break of serve in the seventh game before serving out the set 6-4.

Djokovic stormed out of the blocks in set two and broke for a 4-1 lead. But the tide turned and Murray got things back on serve and broke at 6-5 before serving an ace in the next game to wrap up the set 7-5.

The final set was a rollercoaster as both players traded break.

At 4-4 Murray got the key break and serving for the championship in the next game he forced three match points.

Djokovic saved them all and forced three break points – but Murray held firm – saved them and claimed victory on his fourth championship point as Djokovic fired a forehand into the net.

Afterwards Murray said: “Winning Wimbledon is the pinnacle of tennis. The last game almost increased that feeling. I worked so hard in that last game. Mentally, that last game will be the toughest game I’ll play in my career, ever.”