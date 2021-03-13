World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua delivers cash boost to Aberdeen based boxing club

AN Aberdeen based boxing club has received a cash boost from world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua to help navigate the Covid-19 crisis.

Sheddocksley Boxing Club received a one off grant of £500 from the Anthony Joshua Fund which the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO world champion donated to help affiliated clubs survive the ongoing pandemic.

The 2012 Olympic Gold medalist provided a donation to Boxing Scotland, in addition to Boxing Governing Bodies in England and Wales, to help grass roots boxing.

An agreement was in place with the reigning world heavyweight champion that 100% of the money would go to the clubs in greatest need of support.

Sheddocksley Boxing Club head coach Jamie Cain insists the cash delivered a huge boost for the club which provides a fundamental role for youths in the community.

Cain said: “The money is absolutely huge for us and a real relief.

“We are so happy to receive it.

“It is amazing that Anthony Joshua is looking back at grass roots level boxing and helping out the smaller clubs.

“As we have only been open for a few years we have not had that much help.

“We had one big sponsor at the very start who bought our kits which which was a real help.

“Apart from that it was just getting door fees when kids train at night but that was going towards their travelling for sparring and tournament entries.

“As we weren’t taking anyone in over the last year due to the pandemic we weren’t taking any money.

“We have the yearly affiliation fee and insurances to ay.

“The £500 we got from the fund will cover us being affiliated in August again so we will have no stress with that which is is a massive relief for us.”

© Supplied by Jamie Cain - Sheddoc

Some boxing clubs in the United Kingdom have unfortunately closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Boxing was not included on a list of sports that received a £300m bailout in November.

In response Joshua donated a six-figure sum to the amateur boxing federations of England, Wales and Scotland to be distributed to grass-roots clubs in need.

Formed in 2018 Sheddocksley Boxing Club is one of 10 affiliated gyms within Scotland to receive funding from the Anthony Joshua Fund.

Sheddocksley had already enjoyed a successful first two years until the sport was put into deep freeze last March when the pandemic hit.

At the Scottish Open championships prior to the pandemic Sheddocksley scooped three medals with Leo Jamieson taking gold with Ashton Harper and Kai Middleton landing silver.

Cain said: “We have had real success in the last two years and have more than 20 registered boxers that have been fighting which is fantastic in that period of time.

“Although it was early stages and they had only been boxing for six months we secured two silvers and a gold.

“The kid that secured the gold had only been fighting for six months and has three golds, six fights, six wins and is into the Scotland team.

“He would have been fighting for the British title if it was not for the pandemic.

“We are really proud of all our boxers.”

© Supplied by Jamie Cain- Sheddock

During the lockdown last year Cain continued to keep the young boxers in shape- albeit remotely via the use of technology.

He said: “During the last lockdown I ran 70 zoom classes.

“When restrictions were lifted so we could meet in groups of four outside last summer I had them training to keep them active.

“There is a really good atmosphere within the club and a lot of them are of Primary age.

“When they go up into Secondary school they already know some of the pupils in second and third year as they are integrating with them at the club so it is not so scary for them making the step up.”