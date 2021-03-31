Show Links
Scotland ease past Faroe Islands with dominant win at Hampden

by Sean Wallace
31/03/2021, 9:34 pm
© SNS GroupScotland's John McGinn celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 during a World Cup qualifier against Faroe Islands.
Scotland eased past Faroe Islands 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden to leap-frog up into second place in Group F.

The clinical Scots were 1-0 up at the break courtesy of a John McGinn goal.

McGinn bagged another in the second half to make it 2-0 before Che Adams and Ryan Fraser also netted.

The win saw the Scots jump above rivals Austria in the group who lost to table leaders Denmark.

