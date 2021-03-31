Scotland ease past Faroe Islands with dominant win at Hampden

Scotland eased past Faroe Islands 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier at Hampden to leap-frog up into second place in Group F.
The clinical Scots were 1-0 up at the break courtesy of a John McGinn goal.
McGinn bagged another in the second half to make it 2-0 before Che Adams and Ryan Fraser also netted.
The win saw the Scots jump above rivals Austria in the group who lost to table leaders Denmark.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe