World champion Wright to face van Gerwen in Premier League darts opener in Aberdeen

Aberdeen will host a re match of the recent World championship final on the opening night of the Premier League darts at P&J Live next month.

World champion Peter Wright and Michael van Gerwen will renew rivalries on the opening night of the 2020 Unibet Premier League season in Aberdeen on Thursday February 6.

Scotland’s Wright claimed World Championship glory on New Year’s Day at Alexandra Palace as he defeated Van Gerwen 7-3 to claim the Sid Waddell Trophy and take the Dutchman’s mantle as World Champion.

Van Gerwen will be gunning for revenge against Wright in the Granite City as he opens his challenge to win an unprecedented fifth successive Premier League title.

The opening night in Aberdeen will also see local hero John Henderson in action in front of an 8,000 home crowd.

Masada star Henderson will be the challenger and will face face UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall.

Scotland’s two time world champion Gary Anderson will also make his Premier League return against Daryl Gurney, while newcomer Glen Durrant plays Michael Smith and Gerwyn Price takes on Rob Cross.