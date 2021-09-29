Westdyke looking to bounce back after heavy defeat to Montrose

Westdyke Ladies FC remain optimistic about their SWF Championship North season despite defeat in Montrose.

The young Westhill side held their own against the undefeated Angus squad for the first 20 minutes of the game.

Westdyke went to toe to toe with Montrose both in attack and defence, but the Mo proved to be good after making the breakthrough to go 0-1 up.

Montrose continued to find the net and went into the second half five goals to the good.

The halftime scoreline was probably an unfair reflection to how well Westdyke had coped with Montrose’s attacking threat.

Westdyke’s young goalkeeper Stephanie Hodgson put in a fantastic performance making big saves throughout the 90 minutes.

The SWF Championship fixture ended in a 0-9 defeat for Westdyke.

Westdyke head coach Jonathan Watt believes his side played better than the scoreline would suggest.

He said: “We always knew this was going to be a tough game and we set up in a way to try and contain Montrose and play on the break.

“For the first 20, 25 minutes I think we frustrated them and our plan was working reasonably well, and we did provide a threat ourselves when we played in the wide areas.

“In possession we just lacked that little bit of composure and quality in our passing at times. When we went behind, we worked hard to maintain our shape and our midfield were working tirelessly to close them down and restrict them to longer balls over the top.

“Going in 5 nil down at half time felt a little harsh on us, but we talked and regrouped and the determination and work rate was pleasing to see in the second half and we closed some of the gaps that were appearing later in the first half.”

Westdyke come up against another tough opponent this weekend as they host East Fife at Lawsondale.

Watt hopes his players will learn from their experience against Montrose and apply that to their next fixture.

He added: “Whilst the scoreline hurts, we do learn a lot from such matches and the reaction from the girls has been good already and we will work hard this week in our preparation for another very tough test this Sunday when we welcome East Fife to Lawsondale.

“Another team unbeaten in the Championship North thus far. Steve, Jamie and I have a lot of belief in this group of players and have every confidence in a good showing this weekend.”

Grampian Ladies FC

Grampian Ladies FC played a part in SWF Championship North history on Sunday as they played against Inverness Caley Thistle’s in the Highland club’s first ever fixture at Caledonian Stadium.

The Aberdeen side were on the receiving end of a 2-12 defeat and head George Duncan had nothing but praise for Grampian’s opponents who rose to the occasion.

He said: “It was a really great experience for all the girls especially the under-17’s who joined the squad.

“Our opponents were phenomenal to be fair. Clinical and ruthless in front of goal and some of their play was a joy to watch. But, our girls never once threw the towel in.

“We were much improved in the second half managing to score a couple of goals and had a few other great chances.”