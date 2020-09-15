Viking FK hit by keeper injury crisis ahead of Euro clash with Aberdeen

Viking FK face a goal-keeping injury crisis ahead of Thursday’s Europa League clash with Aberdeen in Norway.

Keeper Arild Ostbo was taken off injured after only 27 minutes of Viking’s 5-3 away defeat of Kristiansund on Saturday.

Summer signing Michael Crowe, secured as third choice keeper by Viking, came off the bench for his club debut.

It was the first senior competitive game time for Crowe in 20 months.

Second choice keeper Iven Austbo is currently injured and faces a battle to be fit to face Aberdeen.

Crowe’s last game was in January 2019 when starting for Preston in a 3-1 FA Cup loss to Doncaster.

That was his only appearance in two seasons at Preston.

Other than that FA Cup match Crowe, 24, has played just another six times since March 2015 whilst on loan at Braintree in the National League.

Viking FK manager Bjarne Bernsten said: “When we perform with that attack as we did in the second half and score such goals we become difficult to beat.

“However at the same time we have to make a few improvements on the defensive side.”

Viking secured a third successive win at the weekend courtesy of doubles from Veton Berisha, Zymer Bytyqi and a goal from Ylldren Ibrahimaj.

Bytyqi hit a wonder 25 yard right footed goal.

Bytyqi said: “I hit just as well against Godset, only then it hit the crossbar.

“This time it was across the line.”

Viking FK have also lost highly rated left-back Adrian Pereira having sold him to Greek side PAOK at the weekend.

The Norwegian U21 international had started every game for Viking this season before that transfer to Greece.