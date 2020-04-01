UEFA confirm Scotland’s Euro play-off postponed again

UEFA have confirmed all internationals due to be played in June 2020 are postponed until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

That includes Scotland’s Nations League play-offs against Israel which was previously rescheduled for June.

Scotland had originally been due to face Israel at Hampden on Thursday March 26 for the right to face the winners of Serbia and Norway in the final on March 31.

The play-offs were pushed back to June and have now been postponed again until further notice by European football’s governing body.

Confirmation came today following a video-conference meeting with the general secretaries of all 55 UEFA member associations.

Following recommendations made by the working groups created on March 17, the UEFA Executive Committee decided as follows:

• All national team matches for men and women due to be played in June 2020 are postponed until further notice.

This includes the play-off matches for UEFA EURO 2020 and qualifying matches for UEFA Women’s EURO 2021.

• All other UEFA competition matches, including the centralised international friendly matches, remain postponed until further notice.

• Youth national team competitions:

(i) the UEFA European Under-17 Championship final tournament scheduled for May 2020 is cancelled;

(ii) the UEFA European Women’s Under-19 Championship final tournament scheduled for July 2020 is cancelled;

(iii) the UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship final tournament scheduled for May 2020 is postponed until further notice (as it is a qualifying competition for the FIFA U 17 Women’s World Cup);

(iv) the UEFA European Under-19 Championship final tournament scheduled for July 2020 is postponed until further notice (as it is a qualifying competition for the FIFA U-20 World Cup).

• The UEFA Futsal Champions League finals scheduled for April 2020 are postponed until further notice.