Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sport

Tour of Britain: Wout van Aert takes dramatic stage four win in Wales

By Jamie Durent
08/09/2021, 5:00 pm
Jumbo Visma's Wout Van Aert beats Deceuninck Quick-Step's Juliane Alaphilippe to the finish line to win stage four of the Tour of Britain.
Jumbo Visma's Wout Van Aert beats Deceuninck Quick-Step's Juliane Alaphilippe to the finish line to win stage four of the Tour of Britain.

Wout van Aert took a narrow second stage win in the Tour of Britain to retake the leader’s jersey at the midway point.

The Belgian rider edged Julian Alaphilippe on the line in Llandudno to edge into the overall lead, holding a two-second advantage over Tuesday’s time trial leader Ethan Hayter.

Van Aert, of Team Jumbo-Visma, was also victorious on day one and led a pack of five riders who finished within eight seconds of each other.

The quintet of van Aert, Alaphilippe, Michael Woods, Hayter and Mikkel Honoré juked it out in the closing stages of the brutal 210km route between Aberaeron and Great Orme.

Israel Start-Up Nation’s Woods came in third, a second behind the leading pair, with Honoré joining his Deceuninck Quick-Step colleague Alaphilippe in the top four. Hayter rounded out the group in fifth.

It gives world champion van Aert an overall time of 14:44:49 for the four stages so far, narrowly ahead of Tokyo silver-medalist Hayter. Alaphilippe is 11 seconds off the lead in third, with Honoré and Woods completing the top five.

Elsewhere in the race there was another King of the Mountains triumph for Jacob Scott, who also claimed the sprints jersey from America’s Robin Carpenter.

 