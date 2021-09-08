Tour of Britain: Wout van Aert takes dramatic stage four win in Wales

Wout van Aert took a narrow second stage win in the Tour of Britain to retake the leader’s jersey at the midway point.

The Belgian rider edged Julian Alaphilippe on the line in Llandudno to edge into the overall lead, holding a two-second advantage over Tuesday’s time trial leader Ethan Hayter.

Van Aert, of Team Jumbo-Visma, was also victorious on day one and led a pack of five riders who finished within eight seconds of each other.

The quintet of van Aert, Alaphilippe, Michael Woods, Hayter and Mikkel Honoré juked it out in the closing stages of the brutal 210km route between Aberaeron and Great Orme.

@WoutvanAert wins stage four of the @AJBell Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 atop the Great Orme! 📺 Watch the stage live on ITV4#TourOfBritain 🔴🟢⚪ pic.twitter.com/EUVoPpFn7M — AJ Bell Tour of Britain 🇬🇧 (@TourofBritain) September 8, 2021

Israel Start-Up Nation’s Woods came in third, a second behind the leading pair, with Honoré joining his Deceuninck Quick-Step colleague Alaphilippe in the top four. Hayter rounded out the group in fifth.

It gives world champion van Aert an overall time of 14:44:49 for the four stages so far, narrowly ahead of Tokyo silver-medalist Hayter. Alaphilippe is 11 seconds off the lead in third, with Honoré and Woods completing the top five.

Elsewhere in the race there was another King of the Mountains triumph for Jacob Scott, who also claimed the sprints jersey from America’s Robin Carpenter.