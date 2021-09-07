Tour of Britain: Ethan Hayter takes overall lead after stage three

Tokyo silver-medallist Ethan Hayter has taken the overall lead in the Tour of Britain after stage three in Wales.
Hayter and his INEOS Grenadiers colleagues posted a time of 20:22 in the team time trial in Carmarthenshire, which was enough to hand them the stage victory and send Hayter to the top of the individual standings.
They were 17.5
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.