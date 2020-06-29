Title aspiration fuels Formartine stalwart Craig McKeown

Craig McKeown hopes he can help Formartine United win the Highland League when football returns.

Apart from a nine-month spell with Brora Rangers in 2015, the defender has been at North Lodge Park since the summer of 2012.

During that time the Pitmedden side have been close to the Highland League title on a couple of occasions without managing to win the competition.

It’s not yet known when next term will begin, but McKeown, who signed a new one-year deal with United last month, hopes when it does they can be in title contention.

The 35-year-old said: “It’s no secret I would have loved to have won the league with Formartine, that’s always been an ambition of mine.

“It would be frustrating to look back on my career and maybe not have won as much as I would have liked.

“There have been far more successful and decorated players in the Highland League than myself.

“But the first thing is to get back enjoying my football again. I had a spell when I came back after the second cruciate injury where my head was all over the place and I wasn’t enjoying it because I couldn’t get back to where I had been.

“I want us to be successful at Formartine and be dominant. When I first came to Formartine we were one of the dominant forces in the league.

“Teams feared playing us and I think we’ve lost that a little bit, but if we can get back to that and that level of performance then I’d be happy with that.

“I’m just looking to maintain my fitness and try to do that because football is the greatest sport in the world and it’s been my life since I was a kid.

“It’s going to come to an end for me one day, but I want to make the most of every game I’ve got left and if along the way I could pass on anything to some of the younger guys I’ve played with then great.

“I’d love to win the Highland League, but with every year that passes it gets even harder, the league is so competitive now.”

Before football was stopped because of coronavirus in March McKeown felt he was getting back towards his best form.

The former Dundee and Clyde stopper has suffered two cruciate ligament injuries while with Formartine, the second of which was four years ago, and he admits his knee has given him problems since then.

McKeown added: “I’ve not been pain-free, my knee has never been pain-free, and with the time out my fitness levels weren’t as high as they should’ve been so that caused me problems.

“Then when you come back you think you can go back to what you did before but it isn’t as easy and you have more strains, niggles, aches and pains.

“Last season I was just starting to get to a stage where I was able to play pain-free again.

“As a result of that my match fitness was better, because I was pain-free I was able to do more fitness work on top of our scheduled training.

“I was never going to be the same player after doing my cruciate twice, but I felt I was getting back towards the levels I’d been at before and then everything came to a halt.”